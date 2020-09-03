The red sandalwood used in the puja text is considered the most sacred. Its wood is dark red in color. This wood has been used in traditional medicine. In addition to applying tilak on the forehead, it is also used extensively in cosmetic products. It treats many skin problems like skin pigmentation and acne. Here are some skin benefits of red sandalwood, which you can use to make your skin even better …

Wipe the pimples



Red sandalwood is considered an effective remedy for acne. With this, you can prepare a face pack to remove acne. For this, the same amount of sandalwood and neem powder will have to be taken and one teaspoon of curd has to be added to it. Apply this pack on the face and wash it with cold water after fifteen minutes. Use of this face pack will help in controlling pimples. Apart from this, if you want, take half a gram of red sandalwood powder with water and honey It is also considered one of the most rude measures.

Remove skin pigmentation



Do you know that red sandalwood is widely used in cosmetic industry. It can lighten or reduce pigmentation marks on the skin. You can make effective face packs at home instead of the products found in the market. Add a few drops of almond oil to the sandalwood powder and fresh coconut milk to make a paste. You can use this paste to lighten any spots on your skin to reduce pigmentation. Mix some amount of milk with sandalwood powder and apply it on the face daily. You will definitely benefit from doing this.

Eczema



Eczema is a skin disease in which the patient experiences skin dryness. Do you know that there is no cure for eczema? However, it can be controlled by herbal remedies. To get relief from swelling and itching caused by eczema, make a paste by mixing red sandalwood powder with camphor and add a few drops of water. Applying this paste reduces itching and burning sensation.



Use on burning skin



Sandalwood provides coolness and is used to relieve burned skin. To relieve burning sensation, you can make an ointment by mixing equal amounts of Manjistha and Ghee and then prepare a paste by adding 1 teaspoon of red sandalwood powder to it. Apply this paste on the affected area to get relief from irritation.



Used as an antiseptic



Red sandalwood is full of healing and antiseptic properties. In traditional Ayurvedic medicine, it has been used as an antiseptic. To use it as an antiseptic, sprinkle red sandalwood powder on the damaged skin on the damaged skin.