Leclerc master of Baku

[Rassegna stampa] – He may have been born, lived and raised in the Principality of Monaco, but since yesterday afternoon, Charles Leclerc can rightfully feel himself an honorary citizen of Azerbaijan. Three pole positions in three years, which join the epic F2 performance of 2017 – just a few days after his father’s death – and the first points ever in his F1 adventure centered in 2018. Now, the numbers say it, only victory is missing. In the meantime, however, the #16, surrounded by constant market rumors about his possible future transfer to Mercedes, perhaps at the end of the 2024 season, has once again shown how capable he is of making the difference on the flying lap. Because the SF-23 has certainly taken an important step forward in terms of set-ups, but he was still able to slip 8 tenths off his teammate Carlos Sainz.

First acute of 2023

Ferrari’s first pole position of the season, far from expected, was also welcomed by the Italian press. Today, among other things, it repeats itself, with the new qualification created specifically to define the starting grid of the Sprint which will be held in the morning and then, in the afternoon, the carrying out of the 100 km mini-race. The hope, at this point, is to collect a good haul of points from today to finally turn around a season that until now has been anything but exciting for the colors of Maranello and for Leclerc in particular, stuck in the championship with only six points conquered in Jeddah.

Pole harp

“Baku mon amour. And also Ferrari, only Ferrari, which beats in the heart. Finally the smile and the forefinger pointed on the chest, on the Cavallino. Charles with a pole at Leclerc beats the unbeatable Red Bulls of Verstappen and Perez and settles a bit of disorder around: the disaster of his first three races, the nervousness in the team due to the announced exit (from AlphaTauri) of the sports director, Laurent Mekies , the talk about his nascent liaison with Mercedes – writes Alessandra Retico in La Repubblica – […] despite the difficult moment on and off the track, the redhead seems to have taken the right direction to express herself. […] There was no better place and time to remind everyone […]that under the ashes of this championship start with two retirements and a 7th place for him, sparks still burn”.

The sense of the enterprise

In La Stampa Stefano Mancini talks, rightly so, about business: “[…] Given the premises […] Leclerc’s result is a feat. But where does all of this sudden speed come from? The SF23 will run in its original version or almost until Imola in mid-May, so let’s exclude that there has been a miraculous update. Rather, the work on the set-ups carried out in Australia and continued in Maranello weighs heavily […]. Second consideration: the Ferrari engine here at 2200 meters to let off its horsepower, about fifteen more than the Red Bull. And then the aerodynamics: Verstappen and Perez are struggling to exploit the effect of the mobile wing as in other circuits […]”.