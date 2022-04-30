He’s quite right Gerhard Berger. The former champion of Ferrari, McLaren and Benetton in recent days shot it at zero elevation: Ferrari (this is the summary) could soon encounter serious problems if it does not solve, clarify, underline and bubble the situation among its people with the sealing wax. two pilots. This because Carlos Sainz – Gerhard’s point of view, also reproduced on these screens, as well as on many F1-dependent pages on the planet – it doesn’t take long to do Leclerc’s number two; and the team added fuss by extending the contract even beyond the time limit set for his partner. Got it, what confusion? …

With all due respect, but is this really the opinion of a driver who has won 10 Grands Prix, author of 12 pole positions and an impressive 21 lap records in the race? Are the performance levels of the two Ferrari drivers really so interchangeable in this 2022 of red resurrection? After all, Leclerc has so far won two races and he has lost one race in Saudi Arabia. At Imola, race four, he did the impossible behind the two Red Bulls obviously superior to the Reds in that race. First he chased after Verstappen in vain, then the winner; so he also had to give in to an excellent Perez. At that point he made a mistake, turning almost at the top of the Hill of Passion and was very lucky to restart and finish in the points anyway. But his teammate had made two quite obvious mistakes in qualifying series: in Australia and then in Imola. Result: very far pole and single-seater to be patched up. And all this in a context that so far, from the first lap of the track in Bahrain to today, has seen Carlos ahead of Charles exclusively in a few free practice sessions. Qualifying and competing, two different planets.

Let’s be clear: it is not a criticism of the young Sainz. He is in his first season with a top single-seater, not only as a coat of arms but as pure competitiveness. And he has a Leclerc as his companion, to whom the new muscles of the Red 2022 have polished natural speed (especially in the single lap) and killer instinct, both in the fight for pole and in that, even more exciting, against Verstappen in the race. . To face every day, session after session and race after race, the comparison on an even car with a champion like the Monegasque would be a grain for practically anyone in today’s Circus. And Carlos’s task is just extreme. Does Ferrari really need to clarify its internal priorities?

On balance, Gerhard Berger’s concern knows a little bit of desire to find trouble even where there are none. The Cavallino 2022 edition does not even seem related to that faded copy of the last two seasons. Two victories in the first four races and a more than decent advantage in the championship are commodities that in Maranello daydreamed at least from 2010 onwards, perhaps from 2012. And not even Verstappen’s two retirements in Sakhir and Australia constitute a mitigating factor able to debase reasoning. Two important blank jokes, yes; but at least in Melbourne Max was clearly behind. He would never, ever have been able to win without a red technical problem or a mistake by Leclerc, which in fact did not happen. And these values ​​are giving a season that we too have daydreamed about for years.

Who does not remember the triumphal Mercedes walks from 2014 to all of 2020? Races and races where if Hamilton stumbled somehow, then it was Rosberg or Bottas who won, with a few select exceptions that often needed a deluge or other drama to reward some co-star? Now this Ferrari and this Red Bull are giving us a phenomenal spectacle. Waiting for the Mercedes that sooner or later will be able to solve its technical problems (and it will succeed: it is difficult to believe the opposite), the two teams have already begun to improve race after race, dividing the victories perfectly and tilting in one direction or another. the technical balance tray. And the new rear wing expected shortly for the F1-75 promises more twists.

The rest is given by the drivers: Leclerc and Verstappen in a state of grace; Perez very mature even if number 2 with no other possible hopes. Doesn’t Sainz think he is in the same position? Let him make it clear on the track: we will have even more fun than what is happening at the start of the championship. A start to the season illuminated by single-seaters that finally allow close duels exalting young drivers (Russell, Norris…) without legacies of the past and with zero awe, even in the eventual confrontation with cars that are not always perfect.