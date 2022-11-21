Jason David Frank was a distinguished actor, who played the power rangers Green from the popular saga. On November 19, 2022, his death was announced at the age of 49. After this unfortunate event, some of his colleagues expressed their condolences and recalled the actor’s human quality.

After the news spread on social media, posts from fans and friends of Jason David Frank began to appear, mourning his death. One of the most notable appearances was that of Austin St. John —who played the Red Power Ranger in Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers, Power Rangers Zeo and Power Rangers Turbo—.

The fact that the actor declared was a surprise because this pair of power Rangers He had a small lawsuit since the recordings of the series. However, this seems to have disappeared, now that David Frank is no longer here to debate.

The cast that gave life to the adventures of the power Rangers was present at the farewell to his beloved partner Jason David Frank.

Austin St. John posted a photo on Instagram in which both actors appear and wrote an emotional message:

“Who was once a Ranger, will always be a Ranger in our thoughts and prayers.”

Green Power Ranger: 1973-2022

Among other prominent people in the medium, the Black Power Ranger, Walter Emmanuel Jones, also wrote:

“I can’t believe it… My heart is really sad to have lost another member of our special family. “

For her part, the Pink Power Ranger, Amy Jo Johnson, said:

“Jase, you were beautiful and truly one of a kind. My life simply wouldn’t be the same without frenetic, hilarious, loving, driven, and creative energy. I will always love you, dear friend. Please rest in peace now.”

His representative also declared, after giving the terrible news and asked for empathy and respect for the family.

“He loved his family, friends and fans very much. We will really miss him”. And, he added,

“Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being.”

Jason David Frank’s career in the Power Rangers franchise

Leading roles:

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Power Rangers Zeo

Also in Power Rangers Turbo

Power Rangers Dino Thunder

Appearances:

in the special Power Rangers Wild Force

crossover Power Rangers SPD, Power Rangers Super Megaforce, and Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel

Films:

power Rangers 2017

Legend of the White Dragon 2023

