Red: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Sunday 19 February 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1 Red is aired, a 2010 film directed by Robert Schwentke, based on the comic of the same name written by Warren Ellis and drawn by Cully Hamner, published by DC Comics. The cast includes Bruce Willis, Mary-Louise Parker, Karl Urban, Helen Mirren, John Malkovich and Morgan Freeman. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Frank Moses is a retired former CIA agent who lives a quiet and solitary life in Cleveland. His routine is interrupted only by the telephone relationship with a woman, Sarah, employed at the pension office and contacted by Frank on a pretext every day. The interest between the two is mutual and an affectionate friendship is born from these phone calls. One night, a commando of assassins equipped with advanced equipment shows up at his door with the intent to kill him. Having survived the ambush and realizing that he has been watched and that probably the woman he loves is also in danger, Moses reaches the woman and takes her with him against her will, bound and gagged by her. Meanwhile, CIA agent William Cooper is tasked by his boss, Cynthia Wilkes, to kill Frank himself.

Sarah, who is seduced by the adventurous life that lies ahead next to Frank, joins him in the plan to reassemble his old team, in a last desperate attempt to survive; In fact, to find out who is holding him at gunpoint, Frank goes to New Orleans to visit his CIA mentor, Joe Matheson, who informs him that the same team of assassins had previously killed a New York Times reporter. After Frank thwarts an attempted kidnapping of Sarah by an officer disguised as a policeman, Cooper pursues them, but Frank tricks the police into arresting Cooper instead. Frank and Sarah then head to New York, where, investigating, they find a list of names hidden by the NYT reporter. Then going to Florida, the two look for Marvin Boggs, another old friend of Frank and paranoid theorist, who tells them that those included in the blacklist, including Frank and Marvin himself, are connected to a secret mission in Guatemala in 1981. The last member of the list still alive is a certain Gabriel Singer, according to whom the mission was to extradite an individual from a Guatemalan village. The CIA tracks down the group, and Singer is killed without being able to reveal more.

We’ve seen the storyline for Red, but what’s the full cast for the movie? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Bruce WillisFrank Moses

Mary-Louise Parker as Sarah Ross

John MalkovichMarvin Boggs

Morgan FreemanJoe Matheson

Helen MirrenVictoria Winslow

Karl Urban: William Cooper

Brian CoxIvan Simanov

Julian McMahon: Vice President Stanton

Richard DreyfussAlexander Dunning

Rebecca PidgeonCynthia Wilkes

Ernest BorgnineHenry

James RemarGabriel Singer

Emily KurodaMrs. Chan

Jaqueline Fleming: Marne

Streaming and TV

Where to see Red on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 19 February 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.