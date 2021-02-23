Red paint joins the list of groups that had to reinvent themselves during the pandemic to be able to face the economic crisis unleashed by the coronavirus. The members of the famous group tour markets selling clothes.

In the absence of performances and concerts, the cumbia singers had to find a creative way to generate income and thus be able to support their families. Through a report in America today, they announced their new venture.

As they commented, their dynamic is to visit markets in different districts of Lima and offer their products, among which are polo shirts, dresses, skirts, jackets and even masks with the orchestra’s logo.

“We have to keep working, we cannot starve. This encourages other colleagues, fellow musicians to continue working “, said the director of Red paint during a link from the Palermo market.

Ethel Pozo and Janet barboza remembered the legacy of Alejandro Zarate and its chicha grouping with images that showed its humble origins. The new host of America today was very moved by the situation of the singers.

“After having sung with thousands of people in packed concerts, today my heart fills with mixed feelings. I am excited to see you now undertaking and selling clothes, “he said.

Director of Red Painting reflected on the pandemic

Through social networks, Alejandro Zarate exposed the situation of thousands of people who were left without work due to the second wave of coronavirus. In addition, he expressed his annoyance with those who continue to attend meetings and parties in the middle of the pandemic.

“The irresponsible who continue with their revelries, knowing that the virus is becoming more and more immune to medicines and are more aggressive,” said the leader of Red paint.

