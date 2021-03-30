A waiter prepares the tables on a terrace in Barcelona at the beginning of March. Albert garcia

When the confinement in Spain began a year ago, the scenario of uncertainty was total. The data from China and, in general, from Asia, led to pessimism and many of us anticipated an economic crisis unprecedented in our history, much more intense than in 2008. The most pessimistic forecasts were fulfilled, with a 10% drop in GDP. Applying a historical elasticity of fall in public revenue, the projections of the public deficit were even more negative. This is how economists make our predictions. And we were wrong. The drop in public revenue has been similar to that of GDP. In 2008 and 2009, tax revenues fell more than double that of GDP.

Why? In 2008 and 2009, domestic demand and company sales fell much more than GDP, but the collapse of imports distorted the GDP figure. During the bubble, Spain was an economy addicted to credit and when stopped short by the international financial crisis the economic effects were much more traumatic. But the big difference this time has been the government’s ambitious income policy.

The deficit has increased by 77,000 million: 24,000 due to a fall in income and 53,000 due to an increase in spending. We often hear, even from economists, that the state accounts for almost half of GDP, but these people know little to nothing about public accounting and the real economy. Of the 53,000 million of spending, 45,000 million have been related to the pandemic and 20,000 million, directly to the ERTE. These State revenues have reached families and will have been translated — or will be translated — into private consumption. This helps to explain that the fall in employment has been much lower than the previous crisis and that income tax has increased its collection during the past year. This extraordinary fiscal policy would be unthinkable if Spain were out of the euro and if the ECB had not approved an unprecedented debt purchase program.

The pandemic continues, vaccines are delayed in Europe and the German Constitutional Court has just put a bump in the wheels of the recovery plan, which will be delayed for a few more months. The GDP of Europe and Spain will fall again in the first quarter. For this reason, tax and income policy is still necessary. The ECB maintains its purchases, Spain continues to issue public debt at negative rates and the European Commission has allowed the Stability Pact not to be complied with in 2021.

The key will be the structural deficit after the pandemic and the need to achieve a primary surplus (without paying interest), in order to reduce public debt from 2022. To achieve this, changes will have to be made in the public pension system , efficiency improvements in our public health system to face the aging of our population and a comprehensive tax reform that increases our collection over GDP two or three points above the 2019 levels. We will see.