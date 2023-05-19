Empty streets of Cartagena de Indias.

While the low-cost airlines Viva Air and Ultra wait in the waiting room for their probable liquidation, the high season of mid-year vacations is approaching, and the crisis threatens local tourism. In fact, despite the fact that in the first quarter of this year the number of mobilized travelers grew by 5% compared to the same period in 2022, the passenger record for national transfers already shows a decline of -5.4%, according to data from the Aerocivil. Among the routes that have been most affected, according to calculations by the National Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies (ANATO), are Caribbean destinations such as Sincelejo, San Andrés or Santa Marta.

The damage left by the airline crisis low cost they will tighten the strings during the upcoming three months of high season. Especially with the massive arrival of foreigners, which during the first quarter of this year has already increased by 49%, reaching 1.4 million visitors. One of the first questions that arises is whether the traditional airlines will be able to absorb the passengers that Viva mobilized, which became the second in number of routes operated and passengers transported in the local market before the pandemic.

Between Viva and Ultra, in fact, they accounted for 25% of the national market. Juan Camilo Pardo, an analyst at Corficolombiana, warns of a probable increase in ticket prices as a result of the reduced supply: “This increase in prices has a direct impact on the hotel and tourism sectors of the country. The segment of the population that used to travel on low-cost airlines will have less incentive to travel and will surely think twice before buying more expensive tickets on traditional airlines.”

And Paula Cortés, president of ANATO, is skeptical that the situation will change in the short term: “The effects are very great for the consumer, travel agencies, and the tourism sector.” The directive recalls that 65% of Viva ticket sales were made directly with the company, but the remaining 35% were channeled through travel agencies. “Especially in groups, on excursions, which are very frequent in June and July with school holidays and when families go out the most,” she says. Cortés draws attention to the lack of clarity regarding the fate of purchases already made through agencies. To this day, she says, it is not clear that they will be reimbursed.

Cartagena, Medellín and San Andrés, Juan Camilo Pardo points out, will be the three most affected cities in the country: “It was already palpably seen in the figures for Holy Week in San Andrés. When reviewing the proportion that tourism represents over the GDP of each of these cities, it is evident that a contraction scenario is coming in the accommodation and restaurant sector of approximately 0.8%”. This projection contrasts with the 1% growth estimated by Corficolombiana before the cessation of operations of the two airlines.

The expert in the sector Claudia Velásquez for her part predicts an intense struggle among the remaining airlines to make the most of the situation. “Let’s remember that one of the great recent inconveniences arose as a result of Latam incorporating five aircraft from the Viva fleet and hiring company personnel, precisely to begin preparing to deal with the coming situation,” she explains. Industry sources say that both Avianca and Latam, the two big players in the national air market, are in the process of looking for methods to increase their frequencies and routes and thus occupy the abandoned space.

It is a paradoxical situation in the case of the flag carrier of Colombia, which for weeks has rejected the conditions imposed by the regulatory bodies to finally formalize its troubled business merger with Viva. The response from Avianca, which had acquired all the shares of the company last year low cost paisa, is that the requirements make the operation unfeasible. The Chilean Adrian Neuheuser, president of Avianca, declared in an interview with the newspaper Briefcase that Viva was “doomed to lose up to 100 million a year” and that, having accepted Aerocivil’s terms, the company was bound to lose hundreds of millions of dollars a year.

Ultra had a 6% market share and with its possible liquidation some 1,941 jobs are hanging by a tip, in addition to Viva’s more than 4,000. ANATO, with crossed information from travel agencies, has estimated at more than 30 billion pesos the possible losses for this year due to the sales deposits of the two disappearing airlines. “The market is hit hard and consumer confidence is hit hard,” explains Paula Cortés, “today those who want to travel, or can travel, are looking for the most recognized national and international airlines.”

How to regain trust? Cortés responds: “What you have to look for is that, from now on, the superintendencies and the Aeronautics, together with the Ministry of Transportation, carry out a verification throughout the year of the financial status of each one of them. We have a great challenge to continue marking the tourism industry and that there are no major repercussions in what remains of an already very troubled year”.

