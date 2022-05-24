Guanajuato.- At least 11 people lost their lives and 5 more were injured after armed men broke into a bar and a hotel in the neighborhood Lindavista, in Celaya Guanajuato.

According to local media, the terrifying attack took place at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Monday, May 23, when several armed men arrived aboard trucks at the two establishments located on Azalea and Fresno streets.

As he mentioned the local media “AM”,The alleged assassins entered the hotel and the bar that is located next to it and fired on several occasions at those who were there.

The aforementioned medium detailed that the detonations of the firearm lasted for at least a minute.

AM added that two men and two women would have lost their lives in the hotel, while in the bar five women and one man, as well as another woman while being treated by paramedics.

Elements from the Ministry of National Defense, the National Guard and the Municipal and Investigation Police arrived at the scene to initiate the corresponding proceedings.