Scientists at the Tufts University School of Nutrition and the Cleveland Hospital Laboratory announced that eating red meat can lead to the emergence of cardiovascular problems, according to Okaz.
The Journal of “atherosclerosis and thrombosis” indicates that eating red meat increases the risk of developing fatal cardiovascular diseases, according to “Russia Today”.
The researchers studied the relationship between eating foods of animal origin and the risk of developing atherosclerosis, which includes myocardial infarction, coronary heart disease, stroke and other vascular diseases.
The results of the study seek to confirm that consuming a large amount of meat that has undergone simple processing increases the risk of atherosclerosis by 15%, and eating foods of animal origin by 18%.
