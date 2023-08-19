FromVictoria Krumbeck close

Russia does not take democracy too seriously, as recent statements by the Kremlin spokesman show. There are international warnings about an “open dictatorship”.

Budapest/Moscow – A few weeks ago, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had irritated with his statements on the Russian presidential election. “Putin will be re-elected next year with more than 90 percent of the vote,” the US daily’s spokesman said New York Times quoted. Are elections in Russia therefore superfluous? The left-liberal Hungarian daily Nepszava believes that this would turn Russia into a dictatorship.

Presidential elections in Russia: Kremlin spokesman irritates with statements about “costly bureaucracy”

Presidential elections will be held in Russia in March 2024. He has not yet confirmed whether Vladimir Putin will run again. However, his re-election is considered likely. Peskow’s statements triggered international reactions. So commented on Saturday (19 August) Nepszava the state of Russian democracy: “The Kremlin spokesman, in a fit of honesty, had nothing better to do than to tell an American newspaper that the (…) planned Russian presidential election was pointless because it represented nothing but ‘expensive bureaucracy’ , since Putin would be re-elected with 90 percent anyway,” the newspaper wrote.

“Afterward he tried to justify himself by saying that the New York Times misquoted him ‘as usual’ and he only expressed his private opinion, by the way,” the post said. Peskov told the Russian news agency mugthat the author of the article misinterpreted his words.

Putin’s flirtation with the ‘red line’ – warnings against turning into ‘open dictatorship’

Next wrote Nepszava: “Only Peskow is a tough pro and knows full well that as a spokesman for the president he can’t have a ‘private opinion’. (…) His words are to be seen as a signal that Putin is once again flirting with a ‘red line’.” With the attack on Ukraine he had assumed the role of the aggressor, and with the cancellation of the presidential election he would take the final step to transform the formally still democratic Russia into an “open dictatorship”.

Putin has been President of Russia since 2000, with an interruption between 2008 and 2012. However, due to a constitutional amendment he initiated, he can run for two more terms of office until 2036. (vk/dpa)

