Red light episode during the second special stage of the prestigious Monte-Carlo Rally held at night. While the pilots whizzed on the narrow roads between the hills overlooking Monaco, they found themselves in front of a completely unusual spectacle that even caused a cry of scandal. In fact, on the side of the road there were a man and a woman having sex, completely disinterested in the WRC cars that passed behind them.

The fiery couple was on the mountain road that leads from La Cabanette to Col de Castillon. Despite the passage of cars they continued their effusions. Among other things, all while a few steps away from them other spectators were crowded together, waiting for the passage of the cars involved in the night special.

The video of the unusual red light scene, immortalized by the camera aboard the Ford Puma of the Greek driver Jourdan Serderidis and his navigator Frederic Miclotte, was broadcast on the live streaming feed broadcast on the World Rally Championships website and consequently on the TVs broadcasting the second round of the first stage of the 2023 World Rally Championship live. The episode did not escape viewers and, inevitably, the video of the hot accident during the Monte-Carlo Rally then ended up on social networks…