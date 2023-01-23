As part of an investigation into Robert Byrne’s resignation as bishop of Hexham and Newcastle, in the United Kingdom, the Vatican speculates that a red-light party was held in the town’s St. Mary’s Cathedral in the north-east of the island during the lockdown.

The testimonies of some people who said that one of the priests invited the faithful to a private party is being examined. Michael McCoy, Dean of the Cathedral, who died by suicide in April 2021 four days after discovering he was being investigated by the Child and Adult Protection Department of Northumbria Police for child sexual abuse.

A diocese source told the Sunday Times: “A number of complaints have been made by individuals within the diocese after information came to light about a sex party taking place in the priests’ quarters attached to Newcastle Cathedral.” .

There is no element that links Byrne’s presence at the party, but despite this the bishop resigned, saying that his office had become “too great a burden”.

In a letter seen by the Sunday Times, the archbishop of Liverpool, Malcolm McMahon, who now leads the diocese pending the appointment of Byrne’s successor, said the pope’s advisers had asked him to prepare “an in-depth report on the events led to the resignation of Bishop Byrne”.

The Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency (CSSA) launched an “unscheduled safeguards audit” at the diocese last week: Steve Ashley, the chief executive of the CSSA, said that “the scope of the investigative work will cover any reported abuses, alleged abuses, safeguarding concerns and the culture of safeguarding in the diocese as a whole”.