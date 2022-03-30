How to avoid the traffic and simply the red light? There auto technology runs fast and could soon give us the definitive solution against the slowdowns stoplight, especially for those vehicles used for emergencies. Indeed all that causes slowdowns to first aid teams, it affects their speed of arrival at the intervention site: some delays could prove fatal.

Traffic light from red to green

Ford has experienced Connected Traffic Light Technologya technology that exploits the connectivity between vehicles and infrastructures to communicate with traffic lights and which allows to do automatically turn green to facilitate the transit of ambulances, firefighters and police vehicles.

Ford technology allows emergency vehicles to always meet the green light

The system would also be able to help reduce the risk of an accident provoked by first responders in case they are forced to go through the red light.

How to avoid traffic and red lights

The traffic lights enabled to send all information on the timing of red and green to approaching vehicles could also help to reduce or avoid traffic on the roads.

The test is part of a larger project that involves experimenting with automated vehicles and connected infrastructures and infrastructures connected to the network in motorway, urban and rural areas. The research confirms Ford’s commitment to use connectivity and innovation to improve the driving experience.

Ford technology allows you to avoid red at traffic lights

The technology to avoid red was tested by Ford on a road with eight consecutive traffic lights ad Aachenin Germany, and two sections with three consecutive traffic lights just outside the city, all set up by the project partners.

Ford Kuga test to avoid red light

The test car, one Ford Kuga Plug-In Hybridequipped with an on-board unit (to communicate with the infrastructure) and a hardware for quick control (to connect to the software prototype on board the vehicle), it behaved, according to the different test scenarios, alternatively as an ambulance and a passenger vehicle.

To test a rescue situation for an emergency, the test vehicle he indicated at the traffic lights to turn green. Once the car has crossed the intersection, the traffic light has returned to its operation standard.

The traffic light test took place in Germany at the wheel of a Ford Kuga Plug-In

During the daily use tests, the test vehicle received information on the timing of the red-to-green and green-to-red traffic lights. Technology Ford Adaptive Cruise Control has, therefore, adapted the speed of the car to help ensure that the lights were green when the greatest number of cars passed.

How to avoid the red light

At a red light, the speed of the vehicle was coming reduced well before the intersection, for example from 50 km / h to 30 km / hto time the approach and allow the car to arrive at the traffic light when the green light was clicked.

Ford Smart Traffic Lights VIDEO technology test

For vehicles that run into a red light, the technology could further help by minimizing sudden braking ei waiting times at the traffic lights.

In fact, the vehicle is able to receive traffic light information long before arriving at the intersectionwith the ability to slow down early, helping to reduce traffic.

The technology allows the car to adjust its speed to get to the light when it is green

Communication between vehicles and traffic lights is permitted by the technology C-V2X (Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything), a unified platform that connects vehicles to road infrastructure, other vehicles and other road users.

Ford test in Germany

Ford engineers tested this system as part of the project Corridor for New Mobility Aachen-Düsseldorf (ACCorD), funded by the German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport and supported by RWTH University Aachen, Vodafone, Straßen.NRW (the road authority for the state of North Rhine-Westphalia) and the city of Aachen. The project ran from January 2020 to March this year.

