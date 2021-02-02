Amsterdam authorities intend to move the so-called red-light district from the city center to its remote area, reports Independent.

It is noted that the exact location has not yet been determined, however, representatives of the mayor’s office want to completely change the direction of tourism in the capital of the kingdom, according to the “reset” plan proposed by the mayor of the city Femke Halsema.

In addition, the question of the complete closure of the quarter was repeatedly raised in order to stop the excessive interest of tourists in the establishments located there.

Halsema also believes that the coffee shops in the center negatively affect the image of Amsterdam and contribute to the spread of organized crime related to the marijuana trade.

Earlier it was reported that in Amsterdam they decided to rename the streets of the city in order to perpetuate the names of those residents of the city who contributed to its development.