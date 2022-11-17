Guadalajara, Jalisco.- To reduce the digital divide in the state, the Jalisco Networkwhich is a free digital state networkreceived the Social Impact Partner of the Year award from the Cisco technology company.

According to information from the Jalisco state government, the Red Jalisco program was awarded for the scope and social impact of this program and was recognized as the most important in Latin America.

It should be noted that the public and private investment earmarked for the project of the Jalisco internet networkwas 4 billion pesos and the signal is currently in public spaces, schools, hospitals and public transport.

“It was the connectivity proposal that the Government of Jalisco it was drawn up since 2019 with the support of Bestel, an expert company in the telecommunications industry”, they reported.

The Jalisco Network is currently present in 5,822 schools, 556 health centers, 2,561 C5 cameras, 1,046 smart traffic lights and 1,363 public spaces in 125 municipalities.

We recommend you read

“In three steps it is possible to navigate in public spaces through Red Jalisco, free internet that today replicates the signal, impacting the government, the health sector, education, security, innovation, mobility and transportation,” they added.