What happened, Peru? Red Hot Chili Peppers He announced the countries of South America where they will be presented for this 2023; however, only three of the 10 from this continent appear. The fans of the American band were left wanting to see them LIVE and they expressed their discomfort on social networks for not including this region in their itinerary. Why was this nation left off the list? Is there any chance that a date will be added later? This is asked by some followers, a doubt that was already resolved months ago.

Why was Peru not included in the Red Hot Chili Peppers tour?

According to international media, the group made up of Anthony Kiedis, Michael Balzary, John Frusciante and Chad Smith planned to visit the Andean country on October 31but a decision was not reached for the place where they would play.

Flea is one of the founders of “Red Hot Chili Peppers”. Photo: diffusion

At that time, the U-17 World Cup was going to be played in Peru and the National Stadium was one of the venues. Consequently, they decided to appear in Costa Rica. As you remember, the collective has already visited our lands and it was in 2011.

What are the dates of the Red Hot Chili Peppers concerts in South America?

The countries that will be able to enjoy the successes of Red Hot Chili Peppers are Brazil, Argentina and Chile. All dates are planned for November. Undoubtedly, the rock band will have very busy days in these regions. In this regard, fans from these countries already organize their time to see them sing LIVE and shout, at the top of their lungs, their most emblematic songs, such as “Under the bridge”, “Californication” and “Give it away”.

List of countries and dates:

October 31: San Jose, Costa Rica

November 4: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

November 7: Brasilia, Brazil

November 10: São Paulo, Brazil

November 14: Curitiba, Brazil

November 16: Porto Alegre, Brazil

November 19: Santiago, Chile

November 21: Santiago, Chile

November 24: Buenos Aires, Argentina

November 26: Buenos Aires, Argentina.