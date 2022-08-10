“The Red Hood’s goal is clear: protect Gotham at any cost. The Resurrection may have changed him, but one thing remains true: Gotham City needs the Red Hood. He will do whatever it takes to save his city. What What’s the worst that can happen? He’s already been to hell and back. And he would do it again.” With these words and video Jason Todd is introduced in Gotham Knights.

#Red #Hood #Reveal #Trailer #Robin #Wont #Gotham #Knights #XSeries #PS5