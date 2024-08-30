The Ministry of Internal Affairs has issued a description of the suspect in the double murder in Chusovaya

In Perm Krai, the Ministry of Internal Affairs sent out a description to police departments of a red-haired, limping man suspected of killing a resident of Chusovaya with her seven-year-old daughter. This was reported by 59.ru.

The police are looking for the victim’s cohabitant, Artem Buchin – he looks to be 25-30 years old, of Slavic appearance, 170-175 centimeters tall, of average build. He is wearing a white tracksuit, a black vest, black sweatpants with a khaki-colored belt bag.

The suspect was convicted of a similar crime committed two years ago. He killed a nurse whom he attacked on the street, took her into the bushes, raped her, and then beat her to death with a stone. Buchin was sentenced to 20 years in prison. In a maximum security prison, he signed a contract with the Wagner PMC and went on a special operation (SVO). The man was pardoned and returned to his hometown.

Earlier, it was reported that a woman born in 1996 and her daughter born in 2017 were found without signs of life in an apartment in the building. Jealousy could have been the motive for the massacre. A neighbor said that the man had been arguing with his partner for several days and threatening her because of suspicions of infidelity. Buchin, having dealt with her and her daughter, did not touch his son.