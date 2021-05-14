Masses of red flames lit up the sky of Loop on the night of Thursday through Friday as one explosion after another shook people in their beds. The war had arrived.

“Last night was horrible. The bombing occurred around midnight, people could not rest, they were all outside, in the street, until this morning, ”says Mohamda Isdodi.

The man, in his 30s, is in a hospital from Gaza City. He went to visit a neighbor wounded by those projectiles along with his wife and the three children of the family.

The streets are empty. It is the second day of Eid al Fitr, the feast when the month of Ramadan ends, the time when everyone wears their best clothes, people get ready, and children receive toys.

Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip has not stopped since Monday. Photo: AFP

But this time the markets, shops, malls, restaurants and cafes, they are closed.

End of party

The party ceased to be so in the Strip, which houses just over two million people who are the collateral victims of the clash between the ultra-Islamic group Hamas that colonized power in that territory.

The bombing Isdodi is talking about involves 160 planes and the target is in the tunnels where the militias hide and have their rocket launchers that fire into Israeli territory.

An alleged Hamas safe haven, destroyed by an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip on Friday. Photo: EFE

The attacks in recent days have killed around thirty Hamas members. but 31 children and 19 women also died among an unspecified number of civilian casualties.

A man is in a chair in the porch of his home in Gaza. Look closely at the sky. His name is Shadi Abu Hasan and he says, “I am sitting here alone for fear that Israeli planes will bombard the building.” And he clarifies immediately, “it is not because there are militiamen or weapons in the building, it is because of what we see on television, that there are dozens of houses and buildings demolished without prior notice.”

The drone drones fly over like mosquitoes the heads of the city’s inhabitants. Meanwhile, the roar of fighter jets and the hiss of rockets mix with the sound of bombs that follow the air strikes.

“The bombs can fall at any moment”

The taxi driver Samil al Minawi left the car with which he makes a living 200 meters from where he lives. It is a relative protection.

“There is nothing safe in Gaza, bombs can fall on our heads at any moment. Even when I drive and stop at an intersection, I cannot be sure if the car that stops next to it is not a target of the Israeli missiles. “

“And even when I walk down the street and go into a store to buy a pack of cigarettes, how can I know that the building will not be a target of the bombs?”

This fear is verified with cases such as that of Rafat Tanani, his pregnant wife and their four children, who died in the north of the Strip when an Israeli plane reduced the house where they lived to rubble.

Sadallah Tanani, a relative, believed that the family was “wiped out without prior notice. It was a massacre. My feelings are indescribable, ” he confided.

Blasts over Gaza City, under Israeli fire. AFP photo

Attacks on underground tunnels

Israeli tanks stationed near the border fired 50 rounds, Army spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus explained about that episode.

This was part of a broader operation that included air strikes Y seeks to destroy the underground tunnels used by insurgents in the city to dodge Israeli surveillance and attacks, which the army refers to as “the subway.”

“As always, the goal is to attack military targets and minimize collateral damage and civilian casualties,” added Conricus. “Unlike our very elaborate efforts to clear civilian areas before attacking large buildings in Gaza, that was not possible this time,” he said.

Source: AFP and EFE