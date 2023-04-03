Yesterday’s Australian GP entered the annals of F1 for the three red flags that sparked controversy and discussion. The one that caused the most stir was the second, with only two laps of the race to go which called into question the result of a GP that Max Verstappen had practically won by now. The FIA ​​is increasingly restricted by the need to set up a spectacular show, while also guaranteeing the safety of all the protagonists. In the recent past, however, race direction decisions have sparked endless discussions, leaving the impression that decision-making processes are never completely clear or uniform. Let’s retrace some recent GPs that have sparked controversy.