Although the term 'red flags' is used for personal relationships in reference to the signals that set off alarms about the behavior of certain people, we could also extrapolate it to the series-loving universe. At this point we have seen many series and we are able to immediately identify signs that some are not going to work as they should. A comedy that is too forced, a romantic proposal with a couple without chemistry, a family drama in which none of the members is credible. In the case of youth productions, for example, a cast with different ages than those of the characters, or a fixation on showing the bodies of the protagonists and sexualizing them, or an effort to generalize and criminalize youth, can make us distrustful. All of this has happened in I don't know how many titles. And it keeps happening.

Fortunately, none of this happens in 'Red Flags', the new series that Atresplayer premieres today, Sunday, April 7, based on an original idea by Nando López, which oozes truth from all sides. Each of the portraits of generation z that he presents work individually and also when they interact with each other. The proposal presents Érika, a teenager with a physique that does not fit the norm and who is looking for a way to be comfortable with herself. With the aim of making visible and claiming that not all bodies meet certain standards, she shares a video on social networks in her underwear. The post immediately goes viral and generates all kinds of reactions, not all of them easy to digest. Messages of support from three strangers encourage him to open a chat under the name Red Flags.

It involves Luna, a young woman trapped in toxic relationships with her partner and her best friend; Walter, a black boy who tries to be accepted by his teammates on the basketball team who keep picking on him; and Toni, who tries to accept herself through gym sessions and unsatisfactory sexual encounters on dating apps. A relationship of trust emerges between them – first online, later real – and they create a small microcosm in which they feel safe, something not so simple at certain ages, when you begin to assume who you are and who you want to be.

There are several ways to see 'Red Flags', which allows it to be consumed by audiences of different ages. The youngest people will feel identified with what matters, with everyday topics and situations that they have to deal with in their daily lives. These issues will not seem strange to older people either, they will recognize them even if they are more distant in time, because fortunately some of these conflicts are resolved with age. The series will also allow them to understand much better a generation that continues to be given labels that do not always do it justice.

The role of social networks



Social networks play a fundamental role in the plots, due to their relevance in the daily lives of the protagonists. They are related, sought, submitted, validated, examined through them. There is a whole study behind how these influence the behavior and way of relating of these generations who do not understand life without a phone in their hand that connects them to the world in multiple ways. Some better, some worse. There is little judgment in 'Red Flags'. That's very good, if anyone has to judge, it should be the public. Although it is not necessary either.

Produced by Zeta Studios, written by Nando López and Estel Díaz and directed by the latter and Ian de la Rosa, the fiction is divided into eight short chapters of just twenty minutes in length that take place on Fridays. Friday of meetings and disagreements. Friday of parties and tears. Friday of liberation and new doubts. In addition to dialogues that flow wonderfully, superimpositions on the screen that do not bother or distract, the series stands out for its amazing performances, those of those kids played by Mar Isern, Diego Rey, Iria del Valle and Ibrahima Kone. The four give life to characters that a few years ago would have been the secondary ones of the series, the ones they accompanied. And now they are the protagonists, that is a great triumph.