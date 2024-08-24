A fiery weekend in Italy, with the return of record heat and mugginess on the Peninsula. The African anticyclone is in fact reaching its peak power in these hours, but the situation – explain the experts in today’s weather forecast, Saturday 24 August – is destined to change with the arrival of next week.

Antonio Sanò, founder of iLMeteo.itexplains that Sunday will not only be sunny and hot: the pressure will slowly begin to decrease starting from the North. This is how thunderstorms will develop that could be locally intense in the Alps of Triveneto. Towards evening and night thunder and lightning could also reach the Prealps and the high plains of Veneto. A change in the weather will arrive starting from Monday.