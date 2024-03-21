Good night, or when you read this later, good morning dear reader at the F1 weekend in Australia. The teams, drivers and cars have traveled to Albert Park in Melbourne for the third race weekend of the season. For years the race in Australia was the season opener and there are stories in the paddock that this will be the case again next year. Before that happens, let's take a look at the 2024 Australian GP.

For the race weekend down under has chosen tire supplier Pirelli to bring the softest possible tires. The C3 is the hard tire, C4 the medium and the soft tires are the C5 tires. It is the first time this season that we use the softest rubber. That is why several drivers open this 1st free practice in Australia on the soft tire.

Max Verstappen's 1st free practice

Max Verstappen also opens on the soft tires. After the first few laps on the C5 rubber, the world champion clocked the fastest time, which is more than four tenths faster than Leclerc's lap on the same type of tire. Is this a harbinger for the rest of this race weekend? Or even the rest of the season?

Furthermore, Verstappen has problems with his microphone. The driver is barely audible when he wants to say something to him engineer. Verstappen is asked if he can bring the microphone closer to his mouth, but according to Verstappen it is due to, and we quote, the 'shitty microphone'.

Alonso explores the track limits

In the meantime, Fernando Alonso explores the track and even a part outside it. In the fast combination 9-10, the Spanish driver takes too much speed and shoots straight into the gravel. There he encounters a welcome feature of Albert Park. There are no endless stretches of asphalt here, but unforgiving grass mats, gravel and walls. Just as it should be.

Russell and Bottas also have problems with this corner combination. Both cars lose grip on the rear. Russell manages to catch the car in time and continues straight through the grass. Bottas can no longer straighten the back of his car and opts for a pirouette. Except for the tires, the Sauber can continue its journey without damage.

The reason for the red flag

That fate is not reserved for Alexander Albon. The Williams also want to overtake the rear wheels and the front axle, but earlier in the lap. Albon steers violently up and down to avoid a crash, but this causes even more imbalance. The car can no longer be saved and first hits the wall on the left front and later hits the concrete with the right side. The car is completely written off and loses many carbon fiber particles during the crash. To allow the marshals to safely carry out the clean-up work, the red flag is waved.

With about ten minutes to go, the track is reopened and the cars are allowed back on the circuit. Lewis Hamilton takes a seat, but when turning for the first corner, the car goes straight ahead. The Mercedes is used as a lawn mower and can then continue its journey. Max Verstappen also leaves the track for a while. He does this at the same point as Alonso, Russell and Bottas. According to Verstappen, it is because the floor hits the asphalt.

When the checkered flag is waved, Verstappen sets his sixth fastest time and finishes second in this training. The differences at the front are minimal. Stroll in seventh place is only 0.107 seconds slower than Norris in P1. To magnify that a bit: Hülkenberg in P16 is the first to be slower than one second than the fastest time. However, remember that it is only VT1. We hope to find out more about the speed per team soon. Get some sleep first.

Results of the 1st free practice for the 2024 Australian GP

Norris Verstappen Russell Leclerc Tsunoda Pérez Stroll Sainz Hamilton Piastri Ricciardo Albon Magnussen Sargeant Ocon Hulkenberg Alonso Zhou Bottas Gasly

What time does F1 start at Albert Park?

Friday March 22

2nd free practice: 6:00 AM – 7:00 AM

Saturday March 23

3rd free practice: 2:30 AM – 3:30 AM

Qualification: 6:00 AM – 7:00 AM

Sunday March 24

Race: 5:00 am