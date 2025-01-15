Energy, and specifically renewable generation capacity, is one of Aragón’s strong points to maintain and attract companies to the Aragonese community and launch key and strategic projects for the economy such as the CATL and Stellantis battery gigafactory. or the data centers powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft or the funds Blackstone and Box2bit, among others.

They are projects that are intensive in energy consumption and that, in addition to generation, also require the necessary infrastructure for their transportation and distribution. And, to respond to this high demand, Electrical Network -the Redeia company responsible for the operation and transportation of the electrical system-, has announced a investment of nearly 400 million euros in Aragon within the current Planning with a horizon of 2026.

This investment will be allocated to the infrastructures included in this Electrical Planning, as well as in the specific modifications introduced to reinforce the transport network.

Among them is the Espartal 220 kV substation in the Zaragoza town of El Burgo de Ebroin Zaragoza, which has just been expanded in order to respond to new business developments, such as the Amazon Web Services (AWS) data center, and other industrial developments in this area, in addition to improving the current supply in this area. area of ​​great economic activity in which companies such as, for example, Saica or ICT Ibérica Tronchetti, among others, are installed.

The expansion of this Espartal substation will thus meet the demand of large industrial and technological consumers interested in settling in the vicinity and who will benefit from the development of wind and photovoltaic energy.

The work at this substation, carried out over the last year, has focused on changing the configuration of the double bus installation to provide greater security and reliability of supply and two new positions to enable the entry of a new consumer.

Furthermore, in parallel, the change of the conductors of the Montetorrero-Espartal 220 kV and Escatrón-Espartal 220 kV power lines. This action will allow the transport capacity to be expanded without having to build new axles and maintaining the existing level of tension. Between this action and the expansion of the Espartal substation, a investment of 15 million.

Other improvements

In addition to the Espartal substation, the investments contemplate other actions in the Aragonese community. It is the case of the Amendrales substation 400 Kw in Mequinenza, in Zaragoza, for renewable development, as well as the future substation of Calatorao 220 kVin the area of ​​the town of Calatorao where Blackstone plans to build a data center.

Red Eléctrica is also working on the development and expansion through the installation of new consumption positions and reinforcements in several substations in Zaragoza, Huesca and Teruel. This group includes Ave Zaragoza 220 kV, Esquedas 220 kV, Montetorrero 220 kV, Peñaflor 400 and 220 kV, Plaza II 220 kV, Mudéjar 400 kV, Cartujos 220 kV and Villanueva de Gállego 220 kV.

There is also parallel progress in the processing and development of new axes to strengthen the electric transportation network. This line includes those of Mezquita-Platea-Requena, Peñalba-Mangraners, Escatrón-Els Aubals-La Secuita or Magallón-La Serna, which will increase connections between Aragon, the Valencian Community, Catalonia and Navarra, respectively.