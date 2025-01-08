Red Eléctrica has put into service the new Fontefría 400/220 kV substation, included in the axis of the Galicia – Northern Portugal interconnection. The company has invested 21 million euros in the construction of the substation, whose work has been carried out in less than 18 months and in coordination with local authorities. In this way, the works have been carried out making them compatible with the usual use of the space by the residents of the municipality.

The new Fontefría substation is part of the Interconnection project with Portugal to the north, which Red Eléctrica is executing, once all the authorizations that ensure its correct social and environmental integration have been obtained.

This new link with the neighboring country is included as a Project of Common Interest by the European Commission and is included in the current electricity planning approved by the Council of Ministers.

Once completed, it will allow the exchange capacity to be increased by around 1,000 MW, reaching a total of 4,200 MW of exchange capacity from Spain to Portugal and 3,500 MW from Portugal to Spain. In addition, this interconnection will contribute to the integration of renewable energies, improving the reliability and guarantee of electricity supply on both sides of the border, with a more efficient and sustainable system. The interconnection is estimated to reduce CO2 emissions by 64 kilotons per year.

In addition to the substation that is now put into service, the interconnection also includes the new Beariz 400 kV substation, with input-output of the Cartelle-Mesón do Vento 2 line at 400 kV, a Beariz- Fontefría 400 kV double circuit line, and the new Fontefría 400 kV-Portuguese Border line. Furthermore, these infrastructures will serve in the future as one of the power points for the traction substations of the Vigo – Orense – Lugo – A Coruña railway axis.