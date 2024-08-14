The Ministry of Emergency Situations has declared a red level of threat of drone attacks in the Lipetsk District

A red drone attack threat level has been declared for the Lipetsk Municipal District. This was reported by the regional Emergencies Ministry in its official Telegram-channel.

Residents of the district were urged to stay at home and not go near windows. If they were outside, they were advised to take shelter in the nearest building, parking lot or underground passage. In addition, the Ministry of Emergency Situations urged Russians to remain in a safe place until the signal “UAV attack threat” is over.

On the night of Friday, August 9, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a massive attack on Lipetsk. Shortly before this, a drone attack threat was announced in Lipetsk, residents were urged to stay in a safe place until the signal was over and to stay away from windows.