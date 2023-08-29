It seems that one of the veteran writers of Rockstar Games is quietly leaving the studio after 16 years. According to your profile LinkedInwriter Michael Unsworth, who worked on both red dead redemption and its sequel, red dead redemption 2, is leaving his position as “vice president of writing” at the studio. The change in your profile LinkedIn was first pointed out by a GTAForums user.

Unsworth has no presence in Twitter and has not publicly shared the reason for his departure in LinkedIn, so fans of his work can only speculate as to the reason behind his departure. The only noteworthy details in the account of LinkedIn from Unsworth are updates to both his employment history and biography that reflect the change. Now his biography describes his time in rock star in past:

“Mike is an accomplished writer who spent over 16 years working for Rockstar Games as creative lead on some of the most acclaimed and commercially successful video game franchises of all time, most notably Grand Theft Auto and red dead redemptionsays the updated bio section. “He has a deep understanding of interactive storytelling, character development, and open-world game design, as well as extensive experience building and managing creative teams.”

In addition to red dead redemption and its sequel, Unsworth has also contributed to other hits for rock starincluding GTA IV, GTA V, Max Payne 3 and L.A. Noire.

Neither Unsworth nor rock star have publicly commented on his departure, but Unsworth isn’t the only veteran of rock star who has left the studio of 24 years in recent years. The president of Rockstar NorthLeslie Benzies, left the studio in 2016. In 2020, the creative lead of rock starDan Houser, and the writer/producer of gtaLazlow Jones, both left the studio after working there for more than 20 years. rock star commented on Houser’s departure, with Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick saying that “things couldn’t be better” in the studio after Houser’s departure, and stating that rock star I didn’t expect any more outings. After publisher Take-Two announced Houser’s departure in 2020, the company’s shares fell 7%.

At the moment, rock star is focused on the next installment of the series Grand Theft Auto. Little is known about the game other than details leaked in a major leak that occurred last year, suggesting that the game’s setting will be Vice Citythe version of the universe gta from Miami, Florida.

Via: gamespot

Editor’s note: Well, the lord will have his reasons, right? But it seems that: the old rock star It is no longer what it was, it is no longer what it was.