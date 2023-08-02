Rumors surrounding a remastered version of red dead redemption they keep heating up. After everything that has been said about the arrival of the jewel of Rockstar Games to current generation consoles and PC, now a clue has been found that would indicate that the company is also considering launching said title on the nintendoswitchsomewhat following the line of what happened a few years ago with the trilogy of Grand Theft Auto which by the way, resulted in quite a major technical disappointment.

According to Tez2, renowned industry insider, rock star yes you have plans for that Red Dead Redemption Remastered I arrived to switchesthis thanks to the fact that in one corner of the official site of the also parents of bullythe logo of Nintendo. This comes up after a few days ago, he himself noticed that the game’s logo had been updated on the site and of course, the rumors of the remastering ignited even more.

“Rockstar has included red dead redemption 1 in your ratings list in the modules of your modern site. The original site of red dead redemption 1 does not have those modules, which suggests an update. PS3, Xbox 360 and Switch, were added as buttons in these new modules.”, published the insider on social networks.

Plus, Rockstar included RDR1 to the Ratings list of the modern site modules. RDR1 Original site doesn’t use those modules. Suggesting a site update. PS3, Xbox 360 and Switch were newly added as platform buttons (CTA) Below is a preview (not indicative of platform availability) https://t.co/iVYtJmEmxG pic.twitter.com/Vj2UVVEdo1 — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 27, 2023

At the moment, little is known about the alleged Red Dead Redemption Remastered. We don’t know what kind of job you are planning rock star Or if it is, that is, how much of a hand are they going to put into the game originally released in May 2010 for PS3 and Xbox 360. Is it just a resolution and performance fix? Or will we be facing a much deeper graphic remake that brings it closer to the deployment of its sequel?

Via: Comic book

Editor’s Note: After the terrible reception that was had with the trilogy of Grand Theft Auto, especially with the Switch version, we can be sure that Rockstar will think twice before presenting a new revision of one of its most iconic games. Let’s hope that at the very least, we get delivered a decent remaster.