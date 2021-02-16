The Red Dead Redemption video game saga made the leap to university classrooms and will be used in a history degree course at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville (United States), which will analyze the history of the North American country between the years 1899 and 1911.

This was announced on his Twitter account by the historian and university history professor Tore Olsson, who organized a new course entitled Read Dead America in which “historical reality will be explored” of these video games.

The series developed by the studio Rockstar Games (the same from GTA) is set in the Wild West of the United States, starring members of the band of outlaws from Dutch von der Linde.

It is made up of two deliveries: Red Dead Redemption, released in 2010 and set in 1911, and Red Dead Redemption 2, released in 2018 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC and set in 1899.

Red Dead Redemption 2 tells the story of Arthur Morgan. Photo Rockstar Games

“Although they are often historically inaccurate, the games (of Red Dead Redemption) skillfully address a number of crucial historical questions in the period 1899-1911, “as Olsson explained.

“Who says video games don’t belong in the classroom? I am a professor of history at the University of Knoxville. This fall I will be teaching a new course titled “HIUS 383: Red Dead America,” exploring the historical reality behind the Rockstar game, ”he tweeted.

Course topics

The professor deployed the topics that will be studied in the course in a series of tweets. Among the topics covered by the game that are included in the course are border mythology and its subsequent permanence, the expansion of capitalism and business monopolies across the railroad.

Red Dead Redemption 2. Photo Screenshot on PC

The course at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville will also address the economic inequalities of that period, as well as colonialism and dispossession of Native American peoples, racial violence in the southern United States and the Mexican Revolution and its impact abroad.

Likewise, Rockstar Games video games will also be used to analyze the memory of the Civil War and other demands of the time such as women’s suffrage and its opponents, the expansion of the United States empire, the cosmopolitan population of the country (with German, Italian, Mexican and Chinese immigrants, among others), and the privatization of law enforcement agencies through agencies like the Pinkerton detectives.

The course organized by Olsson has a maximum of 35 students and is expected to begin in August at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

Some members of Rockstar Games have already celebrated the organization of this course, as is the case with its main illustrator, Alistair Wood.

Game loading scenes have historical footage. Photo Screenshot on PC

“In the design department we strive to make the products and design as authentic as possible,” Wood explained on his Twitter account. The developer assured that even the typographic fonts present in the game were used frequently in the 1890s, in which the second installment of Red Dead Redemption is set.

