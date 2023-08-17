The porting of Red Dead Redemption it seemed destined to be a commercial flop: fans have complained, since its official announcement, the substantial uselessness of re-proposing a 13-year-old title without a minimum of remastering work.

The facts, however, seem to deny this expectation for the moment: the Red Dead Redemption port arrives today on PS4 and Nintendo Switch and is already at the top of the ranking of most popular games on PlayStation Store.

A fact that amazes practically everyone given that, even on social networks, there have been trailers far from welcomed: the announcement trailer of the port reports, out of a million views, 100,000 dislikes.

We can assume that, all in all, Rockstar Games has identified its target: those players who have loved Red Dead Redemption 2 but they never had the chance to play the first chapter, as it was, until today, relegated to the Xbox 360 and PS3 consoles.

This fact could certainly explain how a 2010 game managed to be at the top of the 2023 charts: an unusual figure worthy only of timeless successes such as, indeed, Red Dead Redemption.

