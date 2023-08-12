Rockstar Games will publish Red Dead Redemption also on PS4 and Nintendo Switch, as we well know. It will be a simple port, not a remaster or a remake, a detail that has not been appreciated by many fans. That said, this also means that the game shouldn’t weigh too much, as there are no new polygonal models and new high-resolution textures. More precisely, it seems that the weight of the game is 11.4GBat least in Switch version.
The information comes from Nintendo Switch eShop. It should also be remembered that we are not talking only about the base game, but also about Undead Nightmare, the zombie-themed expansion of Red Dead Redemption. At the same time, however, there will be no multiplayer mode, which allowed you to play various cooperative and competitive modes online. This lack probably ensured a lightening of the total weight.
Red Dead Redemption, also in physical version
Recall that we are talking about the digital version for Switch. We don’t know if the PS4 version will have a different weight. Furthermore, we also remember that Red Dead Redemption will arrive first on digital shelves and then on physical ones. Precisely, the October 13, 2023 it will be possible to purchase the boxed version of the game for PS4 and Switch. It will be distributed digitally on August 17, 2023.
For comparison, Red Dead Redemption 2 it requires a hundred GB to install, so it’s easy to consider the first chapter as “light”, even if for Switch players every GB is important given the small amount of memory.
