Rockstar Games will publish Red Dead Redemption also on PS4 and Nintendo Switch, as we well know. It will be a simple port, not a remaster or a remake, a detail that has not been appreciated by many fans. That said, this also means that the game shouldn’t weigh too much, as there are no new polygonal models and new high-resolution textures. More precisely, it seems that the weight of the game is 11.4GBat least in Switch version.

The information comes from Nintendo Switch eShop. It should also be remembered that we are not talking only about the base game, but also about Undead Nightmare, the zombie-themed expansion of Red Dead Redemption. At the same time, however, there will be no multiplayer mode, which allowed you to play various cooperative and competitive modes online. This lack probably ensured a lightening of the total weight.