There remaster Of Red Dead Redemption did not please fans of the series, apparently: the trailer for the game was bombarded with dislikes on YouTube by users, who clicked the thumbs down over 112,000 times, against just 36,000 positive feedback.

In fact, it is useless to get around it: expectations for this re-release were high and were largely disregarded when Red Dead Redemption was announced only for PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Very lazy conversions, according to some fans, which in fact limit themselves to increasing the resolution without doubling the resolution frame rate, which remains locked at 30 frames as in the original version.