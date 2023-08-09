There remaster Of Red Dead Redemption did not please fans of the series, apparently: the trailer for the game was bombarded with dislikes on YouTube by users, who clicked the thumbs down over 112,000 times, against just 36,000 positive feedback.
In fact, it is useless to get around it: expectations for this re-release were high and were largely disregarded when Red Dead Redemption was announced only for PS4 and Nintendo Switch.
Very lazy conversions, according to some fans, which in fact limit themselves to increasing the resolution without doubling the resolution frame rate, which remains locked at 30 frames as in the original version.
Red Dead Redemption: The Definitive Edition
In short, the feeling is similar, if not worse, to the one that accompanied the launch of the much criticized GTA Trilogywhich was quite disappointing technically but at least spanned all platforms.
The collection, however, allowed to buy three games at a substantially lower price than Red Dead Redemption, judged “commercially correct” by the CEO of Take-Two.
#Red #Dead #Redemption #remaster #bombarded #dislikes #YouTube
Leave a Reply