Red Dead Redemption is a very popular game for all fans. If the first chapter had kidnapped us, the second one definitely made us fall in love, as well as being able to reach a host of new players that maybe, at the time, they were not able to enjoy the adventure of John Marston.

After the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 (if you are curious to know our vote we refer you to our dedicated review), more and more fans have wondered when Rockstar Games plans to release new content on the game, maybe not necessarily linked to online. These questions may finally be answered today, albeit not officially.

Indeed, the insider AccountNGT, which on Reddit seems to be a reliable source for some users, stated that on Red Dead Redemption there are two possibilities: or a PS5 patch, or the remake of the first. Although the time for an announcement is ripe, we cannot say the same for a possible release.

At present, as expected, the development team did not comment on these rumors, so you definitely don’t have to take them for real. We also remind you that inherent to the brand of Red Dead Redemption there is always very interesting news. One of them is that Henry Cavill, actor who played Geralt of Rivia in the series The Witcher, which also seems to point to a role in a possible series dedicated to the title Rockstar.

But the news does not end there, given that the news has also come out that Red Dead Redemption 2 inherited some mechanics of Bully 2 (find more details by clicking here), even this team title seems to be able to return at the end, even if even in this case we have nothing official but you can find more information in our news.

The news on the story ends here for today, we hope we have been useful. In order not to miss any news about the game, we invite you to follow our constantly updated card with all the news of the moment.