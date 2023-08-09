The operation Red Dead Redemption it makes water everywhere. The original sold more than twenty million copies, the sequel sold fifty-five million copies, yet Take-Two, the publisher, and Rockstar Games, the development studio, never showed great love for it. In 2023 a direct conversion of Red Dead Redemption for PS4 and Nintendo Switch to be paid €50 is simply a hoax. Let’s not say that there isn’t work behind it anyway, because that wouldn’t be true. We don’t even blame the development team that was tasked with doing the work, because they evidently did what they were told to do. The real problem with the whole operation is that the better version in fact, it will be that Xboxes which hasn’t even been announced… because it’s already on sale.

Absurd choices

Couldn’t more love have been shown to Red Dead Redemption?

The affirmation may seem absurd to most, but think about it: on Xbox (One, Series X and Series S), you can already play the Xbox 360 version of Red Dead Redemption in backwards compatibility, with a boost in resolution and performance, guaranteed by the platform functionality. It is for this reason that Rockstar has excluded Xbox from the project: it would not have made sense to propose a new version of the game identical or, even worse, than the one already available for purchase and playable.

Moreover, it costs even less, given that Red Dead Redemption for Xbox can be had at price of €29.99, i.e. spending €20 less than the PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions. If we want, the whole thing is also the demonstration of how positive backwards compatibility managed in the Microsoft way can be, given that it will actually save money for those who already own the original game and its existence has prevented Take-Two from involving Xboxes.

With this we don’t want to advise you against anything or call you to who knows what crusade. Red Dead Redemption remains a great game and everyone will make their own choices, knowing however that supporting similar operations means somehow endorsing them. However, we imagine that some Nintendo users will be happy to be able to play it, since it is the first time of the series on a Nintendo console. Too bad for the exclusion of PC players and for the underestimation of PS5, which will not be exploited in any way. Indeed, more could have been done.