Strauss Zelnick, head of Take-Two Interactive, said that $50 for the port is a “commercially appropriate” price. He also defended himself by saying that they are practically two games in one. Since it will be included red dead redemption and its zombie DLC, Undead Nightmare. So he considers it a great value package for players.

It should be noted that both experiences can already be played on the Xbox family of consoles. Although there are no digital compilations, both the main game and the DLC can be found on his store. Not to mention that they are at a cheaper price than what they will have on PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

This would be the first time red dead redemption and Undead Nightmare come to a Nintendo console. While in the case of PlayStation, they could only be played on PS3 until now. So it presents an opportunity for the players of these consoles. But is the price right?

What is Red Dead Redemption?

red dead redemption is a multi-award winning video game created by Rockstar Games. In it we take the role of John Marston, a former outlaw who must find and end his old gang. Everything to save his family that was captured by law enforcement officers.

Source: Rockstar Games.

On its release in 2010 it was very successful with critics and gamers. In fact, in 2018 it received a sequel that expanded its systems and gave us another masterpiece.. So there is no way to deny the quality of this experience. Let’s hope that this version of PS4 and Nintendo Switch lives up to it. Will they buy the port or wait for it to drop in price?

