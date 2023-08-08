The announcement of the conversion of Red Dead Redemption for Nintendo Switch and PS4 is causing discussion for several reasons, one of which is the alleged laziness Of Rockstar Games who according to some fans would have carried out the entire operation with the sole purpose of making easy money.

A controversial operation

Did Red Dead Redemption deserve better?

The discontent of many is clear, as readable in this post on Reddit opened by the user smoke_woods at the time of the announcement, in which various topics are touched upon and in which it is noted that on Xbox Red Dead Redemption is playable in backwards compatibilitywith a higher resolution and at a lower price than what Nintendo and PlayStation users will have to pay.

There are also those who invoke the boycott of the game. The post posted on Reddit from the user dtv20, who started a discussion with more than a thousand comments, which later spread to other social networks, goes straight to the point:

“It’s a $50 conversion of a 13-year-old game.

It has no graphical improvements.

It’s not improvements in framerate.

There is no multiplayer.

It wasn’t as difficult to convert as Metal Gear Solid 4 due to the PS3’s architecture. This is 100% the Xbox 360 version which costs $50.

If you want a remake or a remastered version, don’t buy this stuff made for easy money.”

Others are not happy with the conversion of Red Dead Redemption was not developed directly by Rockstar Gamesbut from Double Eleven Studios, known as a support studio for several titles such as Fallout 76, Crackdown 3, the console edition of Rust and Minecraft Dungeons.

Naturally, there are also those who underline how serious the absences of the PC and PS5 versions are, platforms that it is not clear why they have been discriminated against, with the latter still able to run the game in backwards compatibility.