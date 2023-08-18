ResetEra user mrcroket posted a video on YouTube showing Red Dead Redemption turn to 60fps on one Nintendo Switch hackedwhich allows you to unlock the framerate of games and overclock the CPU and GPU.

Now, it is clearly not recommended to tamper with the console to play the Rockstar Games title with greater fluidity, also considering that ours has brought the GPU to 690mhz and the CPU to 1428mhz, but the result is nevertheless interesting.

mrcroket is about a stable frame rate, with dips below 50fps only in Armadillo, the busiest area in Red Dead Redemption. He also encountered no bugs or visual glitches and was able to play without problems in portable mode for about two hours, more than enough time to get an idea.