ResetEra user mrcroket posted a video on YouTube showing Red Dead Redemption turn to 60fps on one Nintendo Switch hackedwhich allows you to unlock the framerate of games and overclock the CPU and GPU.
Now, it is clearly not recommended to tamper with the console to play the Rockstar Games title with greater fluidity, also considering that ours has brought the GPU to 690mhz and the CPU to 1428mhz, but the result is nevertheless interesting.
mrcroket is about a stable frame rate, with dips below 50fps only in Armadillo, the busiest area in Red Dead Redemption. He also encountered no bugs or visual glitches and was able to play without problems in portable mode for about two hours, more than enough time to get an idea.
Why no 60fps on PS4?
The question that mrcroket’s test raises is not so much about the lack of 60fps in the Nintendo Switch version, which is somehow understandable, considering what has been done to make us play the game, but that of the PS4much more powerful console than Nintendo’s hybrid that could have handled them without problems, considering everything.
Convexly, one wonders why even on PS5 it is not possible to reach 60fps, given that we are talking about a game from the Xbox 360 / PS3 era.
