Do you remember when, a few days ago, we told you the rumors around a return of the former Red Dead Redemption had they actually ceased to be just rumors? Well, know that they have come to light further news.

According to Colin Moriarty, former editor of IGN and former co-host of Kinda Funny, said he has evidence that the game is now close to an official announcement.

“I can say that I have seen with my own eyes the confirmation of the truth behind these rumors. I don’t think you need this confirmation, but someone has reached out to me from behind the scenes who has shown me proof that this game is definitely on its way. Perhaps even immediately, with an announcement perhaps in August. So, not a big surprise, I don’t need to tell you that South Korea’s evaluation board doesn’t just evaluate things. Evaluate the things that are put before them.”

According to these statements, released on the “Sacred Symbols” podcast available directly on the creator’s Patreon, it wouldn’t be much to the announcement of the Red Dead Redemption remastered.

The return of the first title in the Red Dead Rockstar series has been awaited for years now and we understand why: relegated to two now disused consoles such as PS3 and Xbox 360, few new players have had the opportunity to play the title.