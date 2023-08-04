Red Dead Redemption Remaster could be announced today or in the next few hoursaccording to a rumor that is circulating these days and which concerns the alleged desire to present the game before the Take Two financial meeting.
There aren’t really big clues to support the theory, but it’s not entirely out of logic: considering that Take Two should hold its financial meeting the next weekit is likely that the announcement of Red Dead Redemption Remaster could take place before this event.
A conference of a financial nature is in fact likely to hold information on upcoming big-game games, as these are part of the company’s fiscal projections. In order not to spoil the announcement of the game, therefore, Take Two and Rockstar Games could think of making the presentation before the discussions on the quarterly results take place.
With the conference set for next week, there aren’t many days left, which points to a possible announcement for today. However, it is not really a scientific theory, so it is open to different interpretations.
According to the Twitter account Gaming Detective, for example, which relaunched the rumor in question, the announcement is more likely to take place during the month of August 2023probably later in time, but it does not exclude possible surprises.
On the other hand, so far we have collected different indications on the existence of this Red Dead Redemption Remaster: a clue had arrived from Take Two last month, while in the meantime a new official logo on the Rockstar site and also a themed character have continued to reinforce the idea that the project is real.
