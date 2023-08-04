Red Dead Redemption Remaster could be announced today or in the next few hoursaccording to a rumor that is circulating these days and which concerns the alleged desire to present the game before the Take Two financial meeting.

There aren’t really big clues to support the theory, but it’s not entirely out of logic: considering that Take Two should hold its financial meeting the next weekit is likely that the announcement of Red Dead Redemption Remaster could take place before this event.

A conference of a financial nature is in fact likely to hold information on upcoming big-game games, as these are part of the company’s fiscal projections. In order not to spoil the announcement of the game, therefore, Take Two and Rockstar Games could think of making the presentation before the discussions on the quarterly results take place.

With the conference set for next week, there aren’t many days left, which points to a possible announcement for today. However, it is not really a scientific theory, so it is open to different interpretations.