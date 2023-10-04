A few months ago a remastered version of Red Dead Redemption was released, which reached both nintendo switch as PS4obviously the latter with backward compatibility for the PS5. However, not everything is happy with the matter, since the improvements have been kept minimal, having resolutions of up to 1080p and the one that bothers the audience the most, 30 frames per second.

Fortunately, this has been improved thanks to patch 1.03. which offers performance improvements, removes some errors and most notably, adds the option to set the video game at 60 frames per second that remain stable. However, there is bad news for fans, since this addition is only for one console exclusively and yes, it is the one that many are considering at the moment.

The one who receives the improvement is the version of Playstation 4but be careful, it is not possible to activate it on a Fat, slim or even a Pro console, since it only has it PS5 with the backwards compatibility of the game, either in digital format or also in physical format that will arrive in the coming weeks. This could be because the hardware PS4 It doesn’t give too much power to keep performance stable.

This exclusivity should not have too many inconveniences involved, since many users have the current console of sony, Added to this is the fact that you do not have to buy a new version for those who change devices. Of course, those who have switch either PS4 as it is, they will have an experience that we cannot consider as the definitive one of this success of Rockstar Games.

Remember that Red Dead Redemption Is available in PS4 and Switch.

Via: Push Square

Editor’s note: Now in theory there will be no complaints with the game, well, we only have the slight problem that there is no 4K resolution. However, I think frame rate stability is even more important.