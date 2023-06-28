Red Dead Redemption is one of the most loved titles of the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation, making inroads into the hearts of millions of fans thanks to a decidedly quality setting and plot.

Recently there have been some movements regarding the future of the series: in Korea a new Western series title from Rockstar Games has been evaluated for a future release.

Knowing the Korean video game rating legend allows us to draw some clues from the too product code “CC-NV-230615-001” where NV means the release on console (but does not exclude the landing on PC).



Whether it is a preview of a new chapter? Or one Remastered of the very first Red Dead Redemption, which came out now 13 years ago? At the moment we don’t have any official announcements from Rockstar, but we understand that there won’t be long to wait.

A remastered of the original title it would certainly be tempting to the old fans and the new generations who, in case of not owning a PS3 or an Xbox 360, are substantially unable to recover this historic game.

The first chapter was so successful that it led to the creation of an equally beloved sequel and qualitatively interesting: we talk about it in our review of Red Dead Redemption 2.