The announcement of remaster Of Red Dead Redemption is getting closer and closer: in the code of the official Rockstar Games site it is also ticked a themed fontRDRUltraHeadline, which the studio could use to write a post with the reveal of the game.
And so, after the Red Dead Redemption logo and references to a possible Nintendo Switch version of the remaster, clues continue to emerge that would seem to point to a upcoming presentation.
How imminent? It is not known and such operations usually require time and work, therefore it is possible it is not a matter of hours but of days or weeks, with the month of August as an ideal candidate for the Red Dead Redemption remaster announcement.
An awaited remaster
Originally released in 2010 on PS3 and Xbox 360, Red Dead Redemption never landed on PC nor obviously on next-generation platforms, which makes a possible remaster the object of desire for those who perhaps loved the prequel (Red Dead Redemption 2) and would like to live John Marston’s solo adventure.
Moreover, a few days ago Digital Foundry tried to simulate a remaster of Red Dead Redemption thanks to an emulator on PC, obtaining a spectacular experience at 4K and 60 fps.
