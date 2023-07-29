The announcement of remaster Of Red Dead Redemption is getting closer and closer: in the code of the official Rockstar Games site it is also ticked a themed fontRDRUltraHeadline, which the studio could use to write a post with the reveal of the game.

And so, after the Red Dead Redemption logo and references to a possible Nintendo Switch version of the remaster, clues continue to emerge that would seem to point to a upcoming presentation.

How imminent? It is not known and such operations usually require time and work, therefore it is possible it is not a matter of hours but of days or weeks, with the month of August as an ideal candidate for the Red Dead Redemption remaster announcement.