Fans of Red Dead Redemption they are looking forward to what will happen to the franchise and some interesting details have recently surfaced.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was launched in 2018 and managed to get several awards. It has been widely acclaimed by both fans and critics, and Red Dead Online is still played daily by tons of players.

According to Twitter user AccNGT, Red Dead Redemption Remake would actually be in development. However, the user states that there is very little chance that we could see an announcement related to the remake this year. On the contrary, there would be a good chance for the announcement of the next generation patch for Red Dead Redemption 2 this year, something fans are looking forward to.

What are the chances for a Rdr2 ps5 patch this year? Or a Rdr1 remake this year Pretty high for an announcement but a release, I don’t think so – AccountNGT (@AccNgt) January 7, 2022

Despite being confident in the possible announcement, the user also says there is little chance for a launch in 2022. AccNGT also gave DualShockers some insight into the Red Dead Redemption Remake, saying it will be more of a remaster-remake, something like the GTA trilogy.

Finally, he reiterates that there is a greater likelihood of an announcement for the RDR 2 patch this year than the remake reveal.

Source: Dualshockers.