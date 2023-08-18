Red Dead Redemption is available today on PS4 and Nintendo Switch, a few years late: one could thus summarize all the (legitimate) controversy that accompanied the announcement of the re-release, which arrives thirteen years after the original publication but above all debuts in 2013 on the platforms of the previous generation rather than the current one.

Actually what Rockstar Games was aiming for is quite clear: to deliver to PlayStation users a backward compatible version of the game, like the one available since time immemorial on Xbox; give Switch users an entrance ticket to a series of indisputable value; deliver a lot of money to the company coffers.

Inevitable to talk about price, those €49.99 which are perceived as too high a sum for a simple conversion of John Marston’s adventure to which the Undead Nightmare expansion has been added and the multiplayer sector removed. But is this really a normal port? Or can the increase in resolution and stabilization of the frame rate be worth the technical name of remaster?

Be that as it may, controller in hand there is little to discuss: the experience is still very pleasantas we wrote in the review of Red Dead Redemption for Nintendo Switch, and the improvements compared to the original are not only present, but also appear quite evident in terms of graphic definition and fluidity, especially by running the title on PS4 Pro or PS5.