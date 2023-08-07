Today Rockstar Games unveiled the ports of Red Dead Redemption for PS4 and Nintendo Switch, which will be available on the PlayStation Store and eShop respectively from 17 August. Subsequently they will also arrive in stores physical editions of the game, however we will have to be patient, since the launch is fixed at October 13, 2023.
So let’s talk about almost two months of waiting compared to digital copies, but on the other hand the news will certainly please collectors and those who generally prefer the physical format and have no problem waiting a little longer than necessary.
The price of the physical editions of Red Dead Redemption for PS4 and Nintendo Switch will be identical to that of the digital counterparts, ie 49.99 euros.
Red Dead Redemption, what do the PS4 and Nintendo Switch ports include?
Since these are not real remasters, the PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions of Red Dead Redemption will feature a graphic sector not too far from the original versionswith an increase in native resolution at best, as you can see from the first official images published by Rockstar Games.
There’s also good and bad news on the content front. The first is that these releases will include the massive expansion Undead Nightmare, in which we will face hordes of undead in the Wild West. The bad news is that the PS4 and Switch re-releases won’t include online multiplayer.
