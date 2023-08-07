Today Rockstar Games unveiled the ports of Red Dead Redemption for PS4 and Nintendo Switch, which will be available on the PlayStation Store and eShop respectively from 17 August. Subsequently they will also arrive in stores physical editions of the game, however we will have to be patient, since the launch is fixed at October 13, 2023.

So let’s talk about almost two months of waiting compared to digital copies, but on the other hand the news will certainly please collectors and those who generally prefer the physical format and have no problem waiting a little longer than necessary.

The price of the physical editions of Red Dead Redemption for PS4 and Nintendo Switch will be identical to that of the digital counterparts, ie 49.99 euros.