Red Dead Redemption and another one series record-breaking for Rockstar Games, although the numbers are less impressive than those of Grand Theft Auto, the total sales are still impressive, with over 70 million copies sold regarding the whole saga.

The quantity of copies in question completes the picture of the entire Red Dead Redemption series, adding to the data already reported in recent days on the 46 million copies sold between Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, making it clear how even the first chapter made its notable contribution to the success of the famous Rockstar Games western series.

The information, also in this case, comes from the Take Two financial meeting from which various updated information on the results achieved by the major titles of the publisher, with those Rockstar to be the masters.

Overall, therefore, it is about 24 million copies sold for Red Dead Redemption and precisely the 46 million of Red Dead Redemption 2 with its spin-off Red Dead Online.

The series in question places second, and a considerable distance from the first, among the most successful of Rockstar Games, with Grand Theft Auto obviously at the top. To realize the phenomenon represented by the latter, it is enough to know that the GTA 5 and GTA Online alone have totaled sales of over 170 million copies.

In any case, even the western series still remains huge in terms of popularity and will likely continue to be a major franchise for Rockstar and Take Two well into the future. The alternation between the projects makes it clear how the next on the way is GTA 6whose leaks seem to have had no negative impact on development according to Take Two, but after this a return to the western series is likely with a possible Red Dead Redemption 3.