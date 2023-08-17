Played on PS5the PS4 version of the new edition of Red Dead Redemption turn into 4K for 30fps. So no 60fps as many hoped, given the power of the Sony console.

We found it in our special dedicated to the comparison between the new and old versions of the game, recently released, in which we can read: “Running in backwards compatibility on PS5, the PS4 version of Red Dead Redemption is basically on par with the Xbox one Series X. Although in fact the geometries, the effects and the animations inevitably feel the weight of time, the 4K resolution, a probably enhanced texture filter and a frame rate anchored to 30 fps substantially improve the original game, making it much sharper and cleaner but also smoother.”