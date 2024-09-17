The well-known leaker Tez2, a well-known figure especially when it comes to Rockstar Games titles, has reported some clues recently emerged, which seem to point to the imminent arrival of Red Dead Redemption on PCwhich rekindles hopes of seeing the title on the Windows platform.

It’s been talked about for years now, but the first Red Dead Redemption on PC remains something of a mystical creature, with the title never having been announced by Rockstar Games outside of the console versions where it’s been around for a long time.

Oddly enough, despite Red Dead Redemption 2 having been on the market since way back in 2019, the first installment has never reached PC, representing one of Rockstar Games’ typical oddities and its apparent idiosyncrasy with the platform in question.