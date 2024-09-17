The well-known leaker Tez2, a well-known figure especially when it comes to Rockstar Games titles, has reported some clues recently emerged, which seem to point to the imminent arrival of Red Dead Redemption on PCwhich rekindles hopes of seeing the title on the Windows platform.
It’s been talked about for years now, but the first Red Dead Redemption on PC remains something of a mystical creature, with the title never having been announced by Rockstar Games outside of the console versions where it’s been around for a long time.
Oddly enough, despite Red Dead Redemption 2 having been on the market since way back in 2019, the first installment has never reached PC, representing one of Rockstar Games’ typical oddities and its apparent idiosyncrasy with the platform in question.
Clues from datamining
This time, however, there could be something true: these are always rumors, but in this case they are based on elements that emerged following datamining, therefore the source of the issue would be Rockstar Games itself.
As reported by Tez2 and other more or less alleged leakers, a recent update to Rockstar’s official launcher features traces of Red Dead Redemption for PC, elements that also appear on the Steam Databaseas reported by SteamDB.
In the latter case, there is talk of the appearance of a Steam app referring to Red Dead Redemption, which suggests the launch of the game in Windows version on the famous Valve store. At this point we await any developments on the matter, considering that the game was relaunched last year in PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions.
#Red #Dead #Redemption #finally #coming #clues #emerge #Rockstar #Games
Leave a Reply