Finally Rockstar Games she showed up, and on her official website she has revealed the first trailer of Red Dead Redemption. We are talking about the first trailer of this version, which however is a little different from what was expected: in fact, we are not talking about a “remake” as hoped, but about a ported/remastered of the beloved and iconic first installment of the series, which will come on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch from August 17th.

The owners of Playstation 5 they can easily play the title on their console thanks to backwards compatibility. The physical versions of the game will be released later than the digital release on October 13th.

This version of Red Dead Redemption includes both the basic version of the game, yes the Undead Nightmare expansion, which revisits the game world with John Marston having to fight for survival against hordes of zombies. A truly original reinterpretation of the western world at the time, and where our protagonist was looking for the cure.

Red Dead Redemption is regarded by fans and critics as one of the timeless classics of the history of video games, acclaimed and appreciated, with over 170 awards received as game of the year.

The story of Red Dead Redemption

The game tells us about the story of former outlaw John Marston, who due to a agreement made with the lawin order to live a peaceful life with his wife and son, he travels to various territories in the American West, but also to Mexico: this is because his pact requires him to eliminate the members of his old group, the famous Van der Linde band.

Red Dead Redemption 2 instead, the second chapter of the series puts us in front of everything that happened before, but we will also meet a very young Marston. RDR2 has also been incredibly critically acclaimed, winning hundreds of awards worldwide.

The trailer of the game is available by clicking on the source.